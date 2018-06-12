NFL USA Today Sports

Clay Harbor Injured Wrist in "Bachelorette" Football Game, Needed Surgery

Clay Harbor Injured Wrist in "Bachelorette" Football Game, Needed Surgery

NFL

Clay Harbor Injured Wrist in "Bachelorette" Football Game, Needed Surgery

Free agent tight end Clay Harbor injured himself in a very silly and completely unnecessary football game while filming The Bachelorette. The incident occurred months ago and the episode aired last night. Harbor, who hurt himself stiff-arming some other suitor, says he’s ready to go after undergoing surgery and a lengthy rehab.

If you’re thinking, “hey, it must be a bit embarassing to get injured playing football against a bunch of non-football players on a dating show,” then yes, you are 100 percent correct. Although it should be pointed out that Harbor was in a tough spot here. He didn’t really try for most of the game, then got serious for crunch time, taking a quarterback delay to house for a touchdown.

That’s when he got hurt. The lesson, as always: don’t try. Ever.

Harbor later took himself out of the rose competition so he could address his health situation. A very painful break — and breakup indeed!

Look, I try not to judge but this an all-time bad look for a pro athlete on a reality show. Outside of wide receiver Colton Underwood, who has admitted he’s a virgin and had to navigate a previous relationship with a previous Bachelor contestant this season.

That guy is just torpedoing his legacy at an astounding pace.

Oh, and it’s not totally related, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t post the fine touchdown pass reeled in by Pro Football Focus’ Mike Renner. One of the most athletic things a glorified blogger has done in a long, long time and he didn’t injure his typing hand doing it.

[Videos via The Ringer]

, , , , NFL

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home