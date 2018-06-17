Tommy Fleetwood Put on a Show on Sunday at the U.S. Open

Tommy Fleetwood went out during Sunday at the U.S. Open and put on a clinic.

On a completely different course than what we’ve seen all week, the 27-year-old Englishman made four birdies in his first seven holes and his only blemish on the front nine came at the ninth hole when he made a bogey.

After starting the back nine with back-to-back pars, he then rattled off four straight birdies before adding two more pars on the 16th and 17th.

He entered the 18th hole needing a birdie to post the first ever 62 in U.S. Open history and only the second in major championship history – the first was recorded by Branden Grace at the 2017 Open Championship – and after a beautiful second shot to eight feet, it seemed like he was about to get it done.

However, he missed his birdie putt to the right on 18 and instead settled for the sixth 63 in U.S. Open history.

His round of 63 moved him up to two-over for the tournament which is currently solo third.