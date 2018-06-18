Stephen A. Smith Stopped Drinking Almond Milk Because He Didn't Want to 'walk around with man-boobs'

The New Yorker did a profile of Stephen A. Smith and got his opinions on a variety of things, including milk and things of that sort. Buried in a parenthetical is this gem:

(“I used to think the almond milk was best, but then somebody told me—a trainer told me—there’s too much estrogen up in there. In the almond milk. That’s right.” It’s not right. “You don’t wanna walk around with man-boobs if you don’t have to. I got away from that”)

We already knew that Stephen A. Smith was more of an ass man, but we had no idea that it included fear of developing man boobs and avoiding almond milk. As for the estrogen claims, I found this Web MD answer but didn’t think it necessary to go further into an almond milk rabbit hole. Let’s just say that Smith should probably trust the almond milk process a little more than he does.