A Body Was Found In A Beer Cooler At SunTrust Park In Atlanta

The body of a worker was found Tuesday afternoon in a beer cooler at the Atlanta Braves’ ballpark, SunTrust Park, Cobb County Police told USA Today.

[T]he body of a third-party contractor was found this afternoon by another worker from the same company. The police originally said the body was found in a walk-in freezer. The investigation is ongoing and the Braves are working with police to help determine what happened.

This comes the same day a body was found in the home of the New York Giants’ Janoris Jenkins. The Atlanta woman’s body was found hours before the Braves hosted the Reds.