VIDEO: Diego Maradona Was in Very Rough Shape After Argentina's Win

Diego Maradona, who is less lovable goofball and more checkered-past problematic guy, had a heck of a time at today’s Argentina-Nigeria game. The whole world knows he had a heck of a time. We posted on it because he’s a living legend doing outrageous things on the global stage.

But, again, there’s a sad element to all of it. Here’s the other side. The aftermath. What it looked like when the broadcast cameras were put away and the final look-in at the legend aired.

Más q una pena. La droga destruye Diego pic.twitter.com/RxhbUnUePh — FERNANDO SCHWARTZ (@fersch_4) June 26, 2018

Maradona was higher than that Higuain ball. pic.twitter.com/V7CLiZQgSd — Lucas (@lucasammr) June 26, 2018

Yikes.

Maradona will be back for the knockout round, likely acting in a similar manner.