VIDEO: Extremely Cool College World Series Ump Ends It in Style

One strike away from losing it all in Game 2 to national champions in Game 3. pic.twitter.com/y1P0paXU1X — ESPN (@espn) June 29, 2018

Oregon State was down to its final strike on Wednesday night against Arkansas. They are now national champions after mounting a ninth-inning comeback and then blanking the Razorbacks, 5-0 in Game 3, on Thursday night. Thus ends another spectacular college baseball tournament. And home plate umpire Joe Burleson was up to the big moment.

What a strike three call to wrap things up. An Ump Show walk-off if you will. Hard to be this cool without trying.

It wasn’t all complimentary blog posts and viral content for Burleson. Early in the game he ejected Arkansas’ video and scouting director, Zach Barr, for arguing balls and strikes, which is decidedly not chill. Stern. Stern but fair.

Anyway, thank you, umps, for all that you do and being kind of cool occasionally.