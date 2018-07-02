PM Roundup: Britt Baron; Inside LeBron James' Decision; How The Lakers Can Become Contenders

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has also signed a veteran’s minimum contract with the Lakers.
GLOW is back: “GLOW” has returned to Netflix and is available for streaming now. That means the awesome Britt Baron is back on our televisions and we couldn’t be happier about that.
Channeling my inner Liberty Bell with the red white and blues clues outfit this holiday weekend. Also BIG thanks to @newsweek for talking with me about glow season two and all of the things in store for Justine! Photo @visualvampire @julianmorales Hair @kattthompson Makeup @bethfollertmakeup Styling @brunolimadesign @ale.harnish #glownetflix #newsweek
Inside LeBron’s decision: SI’s always fantastic Lee Jenkins got in the inside scoop on how the Lakers landed LeBron James. It’s a fascinating story.
Can the Lakers contend?: A look at how the Los Angeles Lakers can become contenders.
