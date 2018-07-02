PM Roundup: Britt Baron; Inside LeBron James' Decision; How The Lakers Can Become Contenders

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has also signed a veteran’s minimum contract with the Lakers.

GLOW is back: “GLOW” has returned to Netflix and is available for streaming now. That means the awesome Britt Baron is back on our televisions and we couldn’t be happier about that.

Inside LeBron’s decision: SI’s always fantastic Lee Jenkins got in the inside scoop on how the Lakers landed LeBron James. It’s a fascinating story.

Can the Lakers contend?: A look at how the Los Angeles Lakers can become contenders.

Tweet of the Day:

6 of the top 8 scorers in NBA history will have played for the Lakers at some point in their careers. pic.twitter.com/RazztfeqgX — ESPN (@espn) July 2, 2018

