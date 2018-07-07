9 Totally Believable LaVar Ball Claims

LaVar Ball is a 50-year-old father to a trio of gifted basketball-playing boys. He has yet to meet a microphone he doesn’t like. Occasionally he makes dubious claims absent of evidence. Here is a sampling of those.
Latest Leads
2hr
Tennessee Politician: Vote for Me, I'm Not Butch Jones
Memorable ad.
18hr
PM Roundup: Gigi Hadid; Belgium Bounces Brazil From World Cup; Tony Parker To The Hornets
Gigi Hadid, Belgium bounces Brazil from World Cup, Tony Parker to the Pelicans and more.
22hr
If Kyrie Irving Really Never Wanted LeBron, He's Completely Disconnected from Reality
What’s there to say here?
1d
The USGA Has Spoken: Bryson DeChambeau's Use of Drawing Compass Disallowed
Sometimes it’s best to try and actually read the greens.
1d
Trae Young Has Had a Horrific Start to Summer League
Rough start for Young.
1d
VIDEO: Michelle Beadle Unloads on "Obnoxious Diva" Kawhi Leonard
She’s had enough.
1d
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson Doing $10 Million Matchplay Will Be Awesome
Will be really cool.
1d
Washington Nationals Fall Behind 9-0, You'll Never Guess What Happens Next
High degree of difficulty.
1d
Roundup: Scott Pruitt Resigns; Tim Tebow Moving Tickets; Don't Fight a UFC Star
Counting Nathan’s Hot Dogs is too important to be left to humans … Scott Pruitt finally resigns … Chuck Schumer is (…)
Comments