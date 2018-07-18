DeMar DeRozan Believes the Raptors Lied to Him

DeMar DeRozan is heading to San Antonio in exchange for Kawhi Leonard. Neither star is happy about the trade. Kawhi has made it clear through various media members that he has no desire to play for the Raptors. DeRozan believes his former team was untruthful with him about their intentions. ESPN noted:

Sources close to DeRozan told ESPN’s Chris Haynes that DeRozan met with Toronto brass in Las Vegas during summer league and was told he would not be traded.

This was also echoed by David Aldridge:

Meanwhile, @DeMar_DeRozan not backing off of claim he was lied to by Toronto regarding a potential trade, per source. Extremely upset. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 18, 2018

And finally, DeRozan’s own Instagram story reflects the same belief:

Let's check in on DeMar DeRozan's Instagram Story right now: pic.twitter.com/frhH6YTiQS — The Ringer (@ringer) July 18, 2018

This obviously stinks for DeRozan right now but the bright side is that working with Gregg Popovich could give him the chance to have more playoff success than he’s had in Toronto.