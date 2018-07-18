VIDEO: Ryan Hollins References Photoshopped Josh Hader Trayvon Martin Tweet, Will Cain Clarifies

Today on First Take, Josh Hader’s racist and homophobic tweets from 2011 and 2012 were a topic of discussion. Ryan Hollins addressed the subject poignantly, but erred in identifying a tweet that’s been making the rounds in which Hader had allegedly written, “Hey #Trayvon peeps, rally all you want, he ain’t comin’ back. Perhaps u should rally for the real innocent ppl being gunned down in Chicago.”

Will Cain, moderating the show today, clarified later that some were saying that this tweet (amongst about a dozen ones that were both genuine and genuinely bad) had been Photoshopped.

Fred Segal, who runs the Old Takes Exposed Account, showed the original Trayvon Martin Chicago tweet, which was not sent by Hader: