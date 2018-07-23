VIDEO: Michael Kay Tore Tronc to Shreds for What They Did to the New York Daily News

Michael Kay, on his ESPN New York/YES Network simulcast, launched into an all-time rant about Tronc, the newspaper company that gutted the New York Daily News today, slashing half the staff and bringing the sports section from 35 jobs to 9.

Kay, who once covered the Yankees for the Daily News, had a very poignant tirade about how the paper is a New York institution that has kept the government in check. It was an indignation that is nearly universally shared in the media world today.

(As an aside, there was a moment of unintentional comedy when Kay vowed to cancel his subscription to the paper, if his co-host Peter Rosenberg could show him how to do it online.)