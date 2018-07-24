REPORT: Odell Beckham Jr. Accused of Trying to Illegally Pay a Woman for Sex

Ishmael Temple, who is suing Odell Beckham Jr. for allegedly “beating him to a pulp,” is now claiming he has proof Beckham tried to illegally pay a woman for sex, according to TMZ.

Like the first allegation, Beckham’s team is denying it.

“Temple’s lawyers have filed new docs — including an alleged email exchange with Beckham’s attorneys — and it’s loaded with new bombshell allegations. Among them, Temple’s attorney claims, “We have evidence of your client offering $1k to sleep with a girl from Arizona visiting L.A. known to my client.”

Temple’s attorney also alleges that they have evidence of “drugs of the most prohibited types readily available and consumed at his parties.”

Beckham’s camp told TMZ, “Odell Beckham Jr., through his attorney, denies all of the allegations.”