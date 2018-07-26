Patrick Reed Got Mad at a European Tour Camera Crew, Refused To Hit Until they Moved

Patrick Reed, who is no stranger to controversy and getting into it with those inside the ropes with him, had a little dust up with a European Tour camera crew during the Porsche European Open in Germany.

Reed’s caddie can be seen motioning for the guys to stop making noise, and after Reed backs off the ball, he says, “You’re rattling change in your pocket, that’s what I’m pointing at you for.”

The response from the culprit is inaudible, but Reed replies with, “Well, thank you…stop.”

Reed continued on by refusing to hit until the two had completely left the area, “He lost privileges by going like that with change. Keep going. Ridiculous.”

It’s probably best to avoid making any noise at all around Patrick Reed while on the course.

Reed has full status on the European Tour this season, and is currently second behind Open Championship winner Francesco Molinari in the Race to Dubai standings.

Also, it’s a Ryder Cup year.