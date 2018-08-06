NFL Network Reporters Appear to Dispute Josina Anderson Odell Beckham Jr. Report

Odell Beckham Jr. wants a new contract, which has been an ongoing situation for months. Since the blurred lines video, he hasn’t done anything that you would qualify as a distraction, but one could see why the Giants have some concern about making a longterm commitment based on his health and general combustibility. Reporters from ESPN and NFL Network disagree on where the recent contract talks left things.
This morning ESPN reporter Josina Anderson tweeted:
The implication here is that the Giants lowballed Beckham; Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network disagreed:
The guess here is that Anderson’s sourcing comes from Beckham’s camp and Rapoport and Garafolo are hearing things from the Giants’ point of view. Semantically, the difference could lie in what the average total per year is if you *include* this season, which Beckham is already signed for.
These were some of Anderson’s follow-up tweets to her initial point:
Whose side are you on here?
