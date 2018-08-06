PM Roundup: Kendall Jenner; Ohio State Fans Rally For Urban Meyer; LeBron James Jr. To Crossroads

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is just hoping to one day be turned into a real boy.

Cops called on Kendall’s dog: Police were called this weekend after Kendall Jenner’s dog allegedly bit a little girl. Jenner was hanging out with Ben Simmons at Beverly Glen Deli when the incident occurred.

on set 💀 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jul 17, 2018 at 2:22pm PDT

🇺🇸 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jul 4, 2018 at 4:33pm PDT

Rally for Urban: Ohio State fans are going to rally for Urban Meyer, which is a terrible idea. Not exactly a good look, Buckeyes.

Bronnie picks a school: LeBron James Jr. has picked a school in LA, he’ll be headed to Santa Monica Crossroads.

Tweet of the Day:

The Red Sox and Yankees don't like each other and it is wonderful — John (@Friar_Faithful) August 6, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Well, The Yankees are Dead

Pro Football Hall of Fame is in Search of Solution Seeking a Problem With Potential ‘Terrell Owens’ Rule

In 50 Years, Will Anybody Think LeBron James Was Better Than Steph Curry?

Cubs Jobbed by Extremely Liberal Strike Zone

Around the Sports Internet:

San Diego Padres rookie — and incredibly large human — Franmil Reyes hit a monster, 477-foot home run on Sunday

Manchester City topped Chelsea to win the FA Community Shield

The biggest mistakes of the NBA offseason

NASCAR CEO Brian France was arrested for DUI over the weekend

Song of the Day: