Chicago Dogs Manager Butch Hobson Literally Gave Away Third Base to Fans to Spite Umpire

This series between the Chicago Dogs and Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks has been feisty, to say the least. First, it gave us the famous home plate garbage can incident (yesterday), and now, we get this classic third base gem by Dogs manager Butch Hobson:

😂Manager so angry he REMOVES third base and gives it to some kids in the stands. (But then they have to get it back, because, you know, it's kind of important.) pic.twitter.com/FQ5r31AAlj — Baseball is Fun (@flippingbats) August 8, 2018

As you can see from the video above, after Hobson is ejected from the game, he literally pulls third base from the ground and gives the bag to a boy standing near the fence. The kids are excited, but unfortunately end up having to give the bag back, because of course they need it for the game to go on.

I love the passion! If these guys keep this up, I might have to go check out a Chicago Dogs game soon…