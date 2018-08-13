Michael Wilbon Throws Red Meat to the Anti-ESPN Masses

Chicago Cubs rookie David Bote blasted a Golden Home Run on Sunday Night Baseball, the third in baseball history. It was very cool. But not cool enough to get the best real estate on SportsCenter‘s Top 10.

People may not have noticed if Cubs fan and ombudsman for a day Michael Wilbon hadn’t point out the editorial misstep.

Nice job by SportsCenter; my dear producers put Cubs walk off Grand Slam at No. 9 of Top Ten plays. If same ending had involved Yanks or Sawx Bristol would have commissioned a 30-for-30 on it in time for Get Up… — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) August 13, 2018

Ah yes, synergy. Surely nothing is more rewarding to those working late behind the scenes in Bristol to have a big ESPN name come in from the clouds with second-guessing and what-about-ism. And ask yourself, who better to distance ESPN from those pesky East Coast-bias complaints than a legendary East Coast newspaper columnist?

Time will tell if there’s any clapback regarding the Pardon The Interruption rundowns. Wilbon had better hope those are perfectly on-point for the next month or so while the spotlight is bright.