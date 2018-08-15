PM Roundup: Ashley Benson; Rashaad Penny Takes Over in Seattle; Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence are Ready

USA Today Sports

Ashley Benson

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which decided long ago, never to walk in anyone’s shadows.

Ashley and Cara dating?: Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne appear to be dating. The two were seen repeatedly kissing at Heathrow Airport in London.

Penny the new Beast Mode?: The Seahawks believe Rashaad Penny could be the next Marshawn Lynch. He’s done nothing to diminish their expectations since the draft.

Dawgs and Tigers have new QBs: Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields are true freshmen, but both could play this year for Clemson and Georgia respectively. They’re that good.

