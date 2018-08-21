PM Roundup: Camila Cabello; Richie Incognito Arrested; Michael Kopech Set To Debut

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which thinks “This is America.”

Camila wins the big one: Camila Cabello took home the coveted Video of the Year award at the 2018 VMAs last night. Her video for “Havana” edged out Childish Gambino’s “This is America” and a number of other contenders.

Incognito arrested: Richie Incgonito has been arrested in Arizona for disorderly conduct and making threats.

Kopech ready to shine: Chicago White Sox uber-prospect Michael Kopech will make his major league debut Tuesday night. Kopech is a flame-throwing righty who tops 100 mph regularly. He’s a must-watch kid.

Cubs were supposedly big on character but 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/Cv8i68RkIH — keithlaw (@keithlaw) August 21, 2018

