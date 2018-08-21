PM Roundup: Camila Cabello; Richie Incognito Arrested; Michael Kopech Set To Debut

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which thinks “This is America.”
Camila wins the big one: Camila Cabello took home the coveted Video of the Year award at the 2018 VMAs last night. Her video for “Havana” edged out Childish Gambino’s “This is America” and a number of other contenders.
Incognito arrested: Richie Incgonito has been arrested in Arizona for disorderly conduct and making threats.
Kopech ready to shine: Chicago White Sox uber-prospect Michael Kopech will make his major league debut Tuesday night. Kopech is a flame-throwing righty who tops 100 mph regularly. He’s a must-watch kid.
Tweet of the Day:
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
Kenneth Faried’s Q Rating is Going Up While Mike Trout Remains Boring and Unknown
It’s Insane that Sportsbooks Can Ban Bettors For Being Too Good
Katherine Webb and Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Brittany Williams Becoming Fast Friends
College Football Coaches on the Hot Seat
Around the Sports Internet:
Sam Darnold is making the Jets’ quarterback decision an easy one
The Cubs added Daniel Murphy in a trade with the Nationals
The toughest and easiest roads to Super Bowl 53
Twitter Lane Kiffin is pretty damn great
Song of the Day:
Comments