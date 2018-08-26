Witness: Mass Shooter at Madden Tournament Was Gamer Who Lost

The gunman from the mass shooting in downtown Jacksonville was a gamer who lost in a “Madden 19” tournament on Sunday, witness Steven Javaruski told the Los Angeles Times. The shooter was competing in the tournament, taking place at a mall called Jacksonville Landing, before killing other contestants. Javaruski, who escaped to safety, was also competing in the tournament.

The shooter caused multiple fatalities with many victims taken to the hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The culprit was dead on the scene. Javaruski said he saw the shooter kill himself after shooting victims. Here’s what Javaruski told the Los Angeles times through direct messages from a non-verified Twitter account.

The shooter “targeted a few people” and shot at least five victims before killing himself, Javaruski told The Times in a direct message on Twitter. The gunman killed two or three people “that I saw,” Javaruski said.

Jaruvski declined comment to other news organizations, but shared some thoughts on the incident on Twitter.

Please keep everyone in your prayers. This is so horrible I can’t believe it. This can’t be real. — Noble SteveyJ (@ImSteveyJ) August 26, 2018

I got out. Police escorted me. I’m done going to any Madden events not EA Majors with security. — Noble SteveyJ (@ImSteveyJ) August 26, 2018

Anyone who tweeted or messaged me asking if I was okay I appreciate it. It means a lot. — Noble SteveyJ (@ImSteveyJ) August 26, 2018

Thank god I’m safe but I’m broken over this — Noble SteveyJ (@ImSteveyJ) August 26, 2018

I’m done. Just done. — Noble SteveyJ (@ImSteveyJ) August 26, 2018

This isn’t real man it just isn’t — Noble SteveyJ (@ImSteveyJ) August 26, 2018

Anyone from a news network please leave me alone. I don’t have anything to comment. Thank you. — Noble SteveyJ (@ImSteveyJ) August 26, 2018