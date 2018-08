Urban Meyer has released another statement in another attempt at damage control. But much like the previous one, it has not clarified or added much at all:

The two main points made by Meyer were, from his perspective, he was not suspended because he knew or condoned Zach Smith’s alleged allegations and that he did not lie at Big Ten Media Days.

It is hard to believe there is much upside here as he is basically just reiterating what the report found. Yet, here we are.