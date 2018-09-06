WEEI's Kirk Minihane Announces He's Taking Leave Amid Mental Health Issues

Kirk Minihane will take an indefinite leave from his morning show on WEEI to address his mental health issues. He announced the leave on Twitter on Thursday night, and said “I came back to work too fast.”

I’m going on an indefinite leave from the show. Still battling mental health issues. Truth is I came back to work too fast. Wish I could be there with @GerryCallahan, @_ChrisCurtis and @KenLairdWEEI – I love those guys very much. I’ll be OK and sorry I’m leaving you all with Mut. — Kirk Minihane (@kirkmin) September 6, 2018

Minihane had previously taken a leave during August to check himself into a hospital after he experienced suicidal thoughts. He missed less than a week of work.

Minihane hosts WEEI’s morning show, “Kirk and Callahan.” Gerry Callahan is his partner on the show. In Minihane’s tweet on Thursday, he seemed to indicate that Mike Mutnansky would be Minihane’s initial replacement.

For those dealing with depression and/or suicidal thoughts, the suicide hotline is open 24/7. You can call 1-800-273-8255.