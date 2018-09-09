REPORT: LeSean McCoy Not Expected To Face Charges In Connection to Armed Robbery

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy is not expected to face charges for his connection to an armed robbery and aggravated assault incident, which took place at his home in Milton, Georgia, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

While the police have investigated the incident for two months, they have found nothing actionable, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

McCoy’s ex-girlfriend Delicia Cordon and her friend Elizabeth Donald sued the Bills running back on Aug. 10 in a Fulton County, Georgia. This legal motion came after Cordon was assaulted in McCoy’s home and told police she thought McCoy “set her up” during the attack, when the assailant stole jewelry. It was the same jewelry which McCoy had asked Cordon to return after their breakup. The incident came into public attention after Cordon’s friends posted gruesome photos allegedly of Cordon following the incident.

McCoy spoke publicly last week about the incident.

“I’ll take care of that stuff,” McCoy told reporters Wednesday. “But right now, the only thing I can worry about is the Baltimore Ravens and keeping everything the same with that. Just focusing in on this big week for me, Week 1.”