After Paulina Gretzky deleted all photos on her Instagram that included Dustin Johnson, there was a lot of speculation that the two had broken up. That is not the case, tweets Johnson:

Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support. — Dustin Johnson (@DJohnsonPGA) September 11, 2018

Meanwhile, a woman who was said by British tabloids Daily Mail and The Sun as being at the center of the issue, issued a denial on Instagram (this is one of those IG posts that you flip to the next page):