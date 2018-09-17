PM Roundup: Emily Meade; The NFL Is Fun Again; Josh Gordon Trade Rumors

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is potentially considering jumping on the Blake Bortles bandwagon.
Emily rules the Deuce: Emily Meade is one of the breakout stars of “The Deuce,” which is now in its critically-acclaimed second season.
NFL is fun again: The NFL gave us a fun and incredibly weird Week 2, reminding us why we love the league despite its many flaws.
Gordon trade rumors: All the latest Josh Gordon trade rumors can be found here. The latest suggests the New England Patriots could be ready to add him.
Tweet of the Day:
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
Packers Hosed on Bogus Roughing the Passer Call on Clay Matthews
UCLA Quarterback’s Father Blasts Chip Kelly on Twitter
The Best NFL Comebacks of the Last 20 Years
Jerry Jones Gets Rejected For High-Five During Cowboys Win
Around the Sports Internet:
The Jacksonville Jaguars backed up all their talk by beating the Patriots
Evaluating the contenders and pretenders after two weeks of NFL action
Dan Bailey is heading to Minnesota to join the Vikings
Who will replace Tom Izzo at Michigan State when he’s finally ready to step away?
Song of the Day:
Comments