PM Roundup: Emily Meade; The NFL Is Fun Again; Josh Gordon Trade Rumors

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is potentially considering jumping on the Blake Bortles bandwagon.

Emily rules the Deuce: Emily Meade is one of the breakout stars of “The Deuce,” which is now in its critically-acclaimed second season.

NFL is fun again: The NFL gave us a fun and incredibly weird Week 2, reminding us why we love the league despite its many flaws.

Gordon trade rumors: All the latest Josh Gordon trade rumors can be found here. The latest suggests the New England Patriots could be ready to add him.

Tweet of the Day:

This week is about to be very annoying with Patriots takes. — Tyler Sullivan (@TylerSully) September 16, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Around the Sports Internet:

