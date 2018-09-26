VIDEO: Don't Try to Dump Gatorade on Madison Bumgarner

The San Francisco Giants are relegated to playing spoiler in the National League West and would like nothing more than to derail the Los Angeles Dodgers’ playoff hopes. A 12th-inning walk-off against the San Diego Padres last night aided in that endeavor, and was something to celebrate. But not something to celebrate too much.

Infielder Alen Hanson learned a valuable lesson when he attempted to dump Gatorade on Alpha Male Madison Bumgarner, who drove in the game-winning run. Bumgarner had no time for such hijinks and delivered a stiff-arm to the idea.

Hanson responded by dumping the Gatorade on himself a la Yolmer Sanchez.

As always, it’s important to have fun while playing baseball but not too much fun. Not around Bumgarner.