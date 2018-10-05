PM Roundup: Minka Kelly; Antonio Brown And Big Ben Aren't Always On Same Page; Conor McGregor Is Back

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which sometimes has a spotty connection with its teammates.
Minka is back: Minka Kelly has been completely out of my orbit for a long time, I was wondering what had happened to her. Apparently she’s on a show called “Titans” which is in the DC Universe and she looked fantastic at the premier the other night.
Antonio and Ben not always on the same page: Antonio Brown says he and Ben Roethlisberger don’t always have a perfect connection. Brown compared the combo to spotty Wi-Fi.
McGregor hyping fight big time: Conor McGregor has gone into overdrive to hype up his UFC 229 fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov. At his press conference on Thursday, McGregor pulled his usual antics and they were incredible entertaining.
Tweet of the Day:
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
Around the Sports Internet:
Song of the Day:
