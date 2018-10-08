VIDEO: Peyton Manning Has Very Peyton Manning Congrats for Drew Brees
By: Ryan Glasspiegel | 19 minutes ago
Drew Brees eclipsed Peyton Manning’s all-time passing yardage record this evening, and career touchdown passes aren’t far behind. The Saints released this video of Manning giving Brees a heartfelt/corny congratulations for passing him:
Cut. Those. Tomatoes.
