NFL USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Peyton Manning Has Very Peyton Manning Congrats for Drew Brees

VIDEO: Peyton Manning Has Very Peyton Manning Congrats for Drew Brees

NFL

VIDEO: Peyton Manning Has Very Peyton Manning Congrats for Drew Brees

Drew Brees eclipsed Peyton Manning’s all-time passing yardage record this evening, and career touchdown passes aren’t far behind. The Saints released this video of Manning giving Brees a heartfelt/corny congratulations for passing him:

Cut. Those. Tomatoes.

, , NFL

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home