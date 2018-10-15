Patriots Ban Fan Who Threw Beer on Tyreek Hill; Hill Will Take Action Against Fan

The New England Patriots took a step towards keeping fans under control at games, as they are turning over the fan who threw beer on Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill during Sunday night’s game.

Statement from the New England Patriots: pic.twitter.com/VapBDpzzdg — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 15, 2018

Following the Patriots’ announcement, Hill and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said they also want to take action against the fan:

Tyreek Hill and Drew Rosenhaus want to take action against fan that doused the Chiefs WR with beer Sunday. They are talking to the NFL/NFLPA about options. “That type of behavior is unacceptable,” Rosenhaus said. “Players have to be protected. We want that fan to be prosecuted.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2018

The incident came late in the fourth quarter at the end of a 75-yard touchdown catch. Hill aka the “Cheetah” ran through the end zone toward the crowd, where Pats fans greeted him with screams and middle fingers, while at least one fan threw his beer on the receiver:

Stay classy Patriots fans Spraying beer in face of Tyreek Hill. Oh and the middle finger pic.twitter.com/GHGnHvViYK — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 15, 2018

My coach (Andy Reid) told me, ‘Don’t get emotional. Don’t get mad about it because it comes with the territory,’” Hill said, via Boston.com. “I’m not mad at all.”

Hopefully, these punishments will prevent other fans from replicating this despicable act in the future.