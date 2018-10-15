Patriots Ban Fan Who Threw Beer on Tyreek Hill; Hill Will Take Action Against Fan

The New England Patriots took a step towards keeping fans under control at games, as they are turning over the fan who threw beer on Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill during Sunday night’s game.
Following the Patriots’ announcement, Hill and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said they also want to take action against the fan:
The incident came late in the fourth quarter at the end of a 75-yard touchdown catch. Hill aka the “Cheetah” ran through the end zone toward the crowd, where Pats fans greeted him with screams and middle fingers, while at least one fan threw his beer on the receiver:
My coach (Andy Reid) told me, ‘Don’t get emotional. Don’t get mad about it because it comes with the territory,’” Hill said, via Boston.com. “I’m not mad at all.”
Hopefully, these punishments will prevent other fans from replicating this despicable act in the future.
