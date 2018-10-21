Floyd Mayweather Enjoyed The Rajon Rondo, Chris Paul Fight

Floyd Mayweather was on hand as LeBron James made his debut for the Los Angeles Lakers. That means he was also sitting courtside for the Lakers’ brawl with the Houston Rockets.

As Rajon Rondo, Chris Paul and Brandon Ingram all threw punches, Mayweather seemed to be enjoying himself:

Floyd Mayweather a fool bruh 😂😂 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/M0JzmLna0E — ⚜Gino⚜ (@WhoDat_Joness) October 21, 2018

Mayweather looked like he was ready to jump in and throw down.

Another shot: