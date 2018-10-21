Floyd Mayweather Enjoyed The Rajon Rondo, Chris Paul Fight
Floyd Mayweather Enjoyed The Rajon Rondo, Chris Paul Fight
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By: Ryan Phillips | 2 hours ago
Floyd Mayweather was on hand as LeBron James made his debut for the Los Angeles Lakers. That means he was also sitting courtside for the Lakers’ brawl with the Houston Rockets.
As Rajon Rondo, Chris Paul and Brandon Ingram all threw punches, Mayweather seemed to be enjoying himself:
Mayweather looked like he was ready to jump in and throw down.
Another shot:
Brandon Ingram, Chris Paul, Commentary, Floyd Mayweather, Houston Rockets, LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers, Rajon Rondo, NBA
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
More NBA
Latest Leads
42m
Did Rajon Rondo spit on Chris Paul? We break it down.
2hr
Fight!
5hr
How did he track this down?
7hr
Dueling home runs.
9hr
2 Week 7 DFS stacks to target in DraftKings or FanDuel
11hr
Who are you betting on in the NBA tonight?
13hr
That’s too bad.
Comments