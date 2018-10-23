Oakland Raiders Teammates Bothered By Derek Carr Crying at the End of Bad Movies

Two weeks ago, Derek Carr could be seen shedding tears in the final minutes of the loss in London against the Seahawks. That came on a play where he injured his arm, after he had taken a beating all day. (His rookie tackle Kolton Miller was planted on his butt on one play, and his helmet knocked the ball out of Carr’s hand, as an illustration of just how bad things were).

I wrote about Carr being broken, both metaphorically and physically, by the end of that game, and looked at how his fortunes have changed since signing a big contract.

Well, according to a report from Marcus Thompson of The Athletic, Derek Carr now has a “fractured relationship” with his teammates because they saw him crying on film.

That led to this wonderful bit of prose from Mike Florio at Pro Football Talk:

It was indeed curious, to say the least, to see video of what appeared to be Carr crying in the melting-face way that a kid would cry after falling off his bike. If Thompson’s report is accurate, Carr’s teammates regard it as something worse than curious.

Honestly, if the fantasy football season hadn’t already started Derek Carr Melting-Face might be my team name.

But this feigned hyper-masculinity at Derek Carr’s tears needs to stop. We need to be able to be occasionally moved to emotions at the end of a tough film. And make no mistake, the 2018 Oakland Raiders are a real tear-jerker. Mean old Mr. Gruden has been brought in to take over the orphanage. The place is being torn down and moved away from the people that have taken care of it the most. Carr’s friends have been sent off to work in far-away places, and he’s now getting pummeled for not doing the chores like he used to. It’s a tough watch.

Also, being more serious here, Derek Carr once played with a broken back. He’s played through injuries a lot in Oakland. The real issue is that he just isn’t very good right now. If he was playing like Patrick Mahomes, his teammates would be supplying the tissue.