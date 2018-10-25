PM Roundup: Lana Hacked; Rocco Baldelli Hired By The Twins; WWE To Continue With Crown Jewel PPV In Saudi Arabia

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is going to say it again for those of you in the back: don’t hack celebrities.

Lana was hacked: WWE’s Lana (real name C.J. Perry) announced on Twitter that her official Instagram account was hacked.

Rocco hired by Twins: Rocco Baldelli has been hired as the new manager of Minnesota Twins. At 37 he’s now the youngest manager in baseball.

WWE sticks with Saudis: The WWE will proceed with its Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia as planned. The company claims it has “contractual obligations” it can’t get out of. The decision has sparked backlash following the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

that is some unfortunate ad placement pic.twitter.com/ZTkgVJX99j — keithlaw (@keithlaw) October 25, 2018

Stephen Curry went off Wednesday night and is now fifth all-time in 3-pointers made

David Price is no longer a playoff pariah for the Red Sox

Luke Walton ripped into the Lakers for not playing defense before their win Wednesday night

Jim Boeheim says the NCAA shouldn’t pay players

