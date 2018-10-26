2019 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Let the Tanking for Justin Herbert Begin

The 2019 NFL Draft is six months away. As we approach the midway point of the NFL season, it’s becoming clear which teams are bad, and what their needs are. Our 1st 2019 NFL Mock Draft was back in April, right after the 2018 draft. Our 2nd 2019 NFL Mock Draft was in September.

1. NY Giants – Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon. The Giants are desperately in need of a QB, with only maybe Buffalo and Oakland in the same mode.

2. San Francisco – Ed Oliver, DT, Houston. The 49ers will need to bolster the offensive line, and they’ve invested a ton on the defensive line. But Oliver is the best player here.

3. Arizona – Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State. In need of everything – including a new head coach – the Cardinals should tank, hope to get the #1 pick, and trade it to a QB-needy team.

4. Oakland – Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama. Ideally, they’d tank for the #1 pick. Otherwise, here’s a 1st round blueprint for the Raiders. Williams is rapidly rising up draft boards with a dominant start to the season.

5. Indianapolis – Devin White, LB, LSU. Got better in the trenches last draft; White could play alongside their great 2018 2nd round pick Darius Leonard and now you’ve got the makings of a very good defense.

6. Buffalo – Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama. It’s early, but so far, this doesn’t appear to be a loaded offensive lineman draft. The Bills line is struggling after losing almost all of it last offseason.

7. Cleveland – Greedy Williams, CB, LSU. It figures to be a really interesting showdown for the top corner in the draft. Williams faces his toughest test in Alabama’s fleet of WRs next week. Browns hit a home run with Denzel Ward last year in the Top 10.