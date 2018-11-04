Lions' A'Shawn Robinson Takes a Lesson From His Coach, Lashes Out at Media

After a disappointing, lifeless performance by the Lions in a game where their quarterback was sacked 10 times, defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson took his frustrations out on the media. You know, an example set by his head coach Matt Patricia just days before.

When Robinson was asked about giving up a 70-yard play to a player in his first game in over a month, he refused to answer and instead got personal:

Lions DT A'Shawn Robinson asked today about the 70-yard run by Dalvin Cook: "Does it look like I talk to y’all? No. … Get out of my face." — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) November 4, 2018

On Wednesday:

Frustrations are boiling over for the Lions as another season is slipping away. Through eight games, hiring Patricia looks like the wrong decision. He has looked in over his head more often than not with his decision making, and has never presented himself as a leader.

At the same time, the Lions are an underrated candidate for the biggest dumpster fire organization in the NFL and maybe this can all just be summed up as “it is the Lions.”