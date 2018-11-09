Tiger Woods Turned Down a Huge Appearance Fee to Play in Saudi Arabia

Tiger Woods turned down a large appearance fee of more than $3 million dollars to play in a European Tour event in Saudi Arabia. Woods likely doesn’t want to deal with any negative backlash similar to what the WWE has dealt with after journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

Via the Telegraph: Woods has turned down his biggest ever potential overseas pay cheque to play in the European Tour’s inaugural event in Saudi Arabia next year, amid the international outcry over the recent murder of a journalist… In the past, Woods has travelled to such countries as China and the United Arab Emirates. Yet it is understood he deemed Saudi Arabia to be an excursion too far – even for at least £2.5m – an amount that apparently dwarfs anything he has received before for an official overseas tournament.

Woods hasn’t commented publicly on why he turned down the pay day, but he doesn’t need the money, nor does he need the bad press. The event also takes place a week after the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines which is generally a regular stop on his PGA Tour schedule.

Woods won the Tour Championship in August and is competing in a head-to-head event with Phil Mickelson with a $9 million dollar purse this month. He’s also climbed to 13th in the world rankings, which is one spot ahead of Jordan Spieth.

According to the Telegraph, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, and Paul Casey have signed up to play in the event, but that could change if they feel that the backlash is not worth the pay day.