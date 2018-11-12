PM Roundup: Mandy Moore; Stephen Curry Out; Yankees Investigating Manny Machado

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which thinks your drug is a heartbreaker.
Mandy is a bachelorette: Mandy Moore discussed her bachelorette party weekend in New Orleans as she preps to tie the knot for the second time.
Thank you @fossil for giving me the platform to highlight the importance of female friendships in our campaign together and then giving us all an excuse to come together and celebrate on a beautiful Saturday evening at @onegunranch. I know I am better for all of the incredible ladies I have in my life and am grateful to all who came out to share in that sentiment. Also @streicherhair gave me terrazzo-inspired glitter tiles in my hair and I don’t think I’ll ever recover. #sponsored ❤️❤️❤️
I ❤️ @bustle and am honored to be on the cover of their Evolution issue. Link in bio to our candid chat about everything from career reinvention, music, self doubt, heartbreak and crying over French fries. Photos by @matthewtylerpriestley Styling by @sarahslutsky Makeup by @itsmatin Hair by @peterbutlerhair Nails by @caseynails
The dream dress. The dream designer. The dream bff. The dream team. Thank you, @rodarte and @kateandlauramulleavy for the exceptional dress. Your work is beyond words. An all time favorite. Thanks @streicherhair and @jennstreicher for your friendship and never failing to help me look and feel my best. @cristinaehrlich and @kevinmichaelericson- can’t wait to dream up another one with you two. And @rp1313 for being the most bad-ass date a gal could ask for. Oh and the great @photobyjennajones, thank you for capturing it all!! What a night!!! #emmys
Curry out with injury: Stephen Curry will miss at least the next two games due to a groin strain. The good news for the Warriors is that they’ll get Draymond Green and Shaun Livingston back from injuries.
Yankees doing work on Machado: The New York Yankees are reportedly doing “extensive” investigations into Manny Machado. They are enormous favorites to sign him this offseason and are doing plenty of work to make sure he’s the right guy.
