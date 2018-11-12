PM Roundup: Mandy Moore; Stephen Curry Out; Yankees Investigating Manny Machado

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which thinks your drug is a heartbreaker.

Mandy is a bachelorette: Mandy Moore discussed her bachelorette party weekend in New Orleans as she preps to tie the knot for the second time.

Curry out with injury: Stephen Curry will miss at least the next two games due to a groin strain. The good news for the Warriors is that they’ll get Draymond Green and Shaun Livingston back from injuries.

Yankees doing work on Machado: The New York Yankees are reportedly doing “extensive” investigations into Manny Machado. They are enormous favorites to sign him this offseason and are doing plenty of work to make sure he’s the right guy.

Tweet of the Day:

The world we live in is one where Mike Gundy makes $5 million a year while his players can't accept a free cheeseburger. https://t.co/l7dEpxlB5i — Matt Hinton (@MattRHinton) November 12, 2018

