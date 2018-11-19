John Wall and Bradley Beal Available For Trade; Lakers? Rockets?

The Washington Wizards are destined for another disappointing season, and according to Adrian Wojnarowski, no player is off-limits in trade talks including John Wall and Bradley Beal.

Presumably, there will be suitors for Beal, but given Wall’s contract — his four-year, $169 million extension doesn’t even kick in until next season — no one should expect a high volume of trade offers for him.

The first team that is going to come to mind is, of course, is the Los Angeles Lakers. Back in July, Chris Sheridan reported the Lakers were considering trades for both Wall and Beal. Currently, it would make no sense for the Lakers to make a trade for Wall. Beal, on the other hand, does make some sense.

The Lakers desperately need shooters and adding Beal would increase their chances of making the Western Conferences Finals greatly. The level of urgency to make this trade for the Lakers should mostly depend on how confident they are they can add a big-name superstar this summer. If they truly believe they can add Kevin Durant, it is not worth tweaking the roster drastically this year.

Another team to watch out for here is the Houston Rockets. They were unable to trade for Jimmy Butler and clearly need some help to get back to the level they were at a year ago. Like the Lakers, Beal would be a fantastic edition.

Then it becomes what would those teams be willing to give up? Would the Lakers part with Brandon Ingram, or are they trying to save him for an offer if Anthony Davis were to become available? Would the Rockets trade Eric Gordon, when they wouldn’t for Jimmy Butler, who would’ve been a one-year rental?

As for the Wizards, they should be ultra-aggressive in moving at least of these two All-Stars.