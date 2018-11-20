PM Roundup: Alexis Ren; James Wiseman Picks Memphis; JR Smith Done In Cleveland

USA Today Sports

Alexis Ren

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is still coming to you from Maui. Sorry. 

Alexis lost: Alexis Ren and new boyfriend Alan Bersten finished their stint on “Dancing With The Stars” by reaching the finale. Unfortunately for Alexis, they didn’t win.

FINALS BABY!!!!!!!!!!!!

feeling really grateful this morning

Wiseman picks Memphis: Top college basketball recruit James Wiseman has picked Memphis over Kentucky on Tuesday. Wiseman played for Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway in high school.

JR on way out of Cleveland: JR Smith has left the Cleveland Cavaliers. The two sides are opting to work on a trade to get him out of town, as Smith doesn’t want to be part of a rebuild.

Tweet of the Day:

Song of the Day:

Home