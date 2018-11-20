PM Roundup: Alexis Ren; James Wiseman Picks Memphis; JR Smith Done In Cleveland

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is still coming to you from Maui. Sorry.

Alexis lost: Alexis Ren and new boyfriend Alan Bersten finished their stint on “Dancing With The Stars” by reaching the finale. Unfortunately for Alexis, they didn’t win.

Wiseman picks Memphis: Top college basketball recruit James Wiseman has picked Memphis over Kentucky on Tuesday. Wiseman played for Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway in high school.

JR on way out of Cleveland: JR Smith has left the Cleveland Cavaliers. The two sides are opting to work on a trade to get him out of town, as Smith doesn’t want to be part of a rebuild.

Tweet of the Day:

There were more touchdowns in that game (14) than the Bills have all season (13). — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) November 20, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Penny Hardaway’s Memphis Is About To Be A Monster Program

Guaranteeing a Victory Rules and Is Well Worth the Risk

Trent Dilfer Will Have You Know the Epic Rams-Chiefs Game Was Bad Football

Amazon Getting the Fox Sports RSNs Would Be a Paradigm Shift in Sports TV Landscape

Around the Sports Internet:

UFC Fighter Rachel Ostovich was attacked in a potential domestic violence incident

Adrian Beltre has announced his retirement after a 21-year career

Patrick Mahomes is the NFL’s ultimate gunslinger and it showed Monday night

A 350-pound high school quarterback in Gary, Indiana needs to start getting some scholarship offers

Song of the Day: