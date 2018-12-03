Troy Aikman Has Mike McCarthy's Back

Troy Aikman offered a strong defense of Mike McCarthy’s time with the Packers while broadcasting yesterday’s Patriots-Vikings game.

“John DeFilippo. I think he’s done a really nice job,” Aikman said about the Minnesota offensive coordinator. “Visiting with him, his philosophy, the things he’s been able to do as a bright young mind. If you have a young quarterback, or maybe even a veteran quarterback like Aaron Rodgers, who knows? But if you’re looking to simulate what they’ve done in Los Angeles, I think John DeFilippo is worth taking a look at.”

WEEI was among the outlets to notice and turn the comments into content. Host Gerry Callahan did his duty in sharing the post to social media, along the way calling Aikman a “cliche machine” and asking the rhetorical question: how long did McCarthy deserve to stay?

The No. 1 NFL on Fox analyst had an answer.

Two losing seasons in 12 years (one of those last year without Rodgers for 9 games); took the Packers to the playoffs in 9 of the last 11 seasons; 4 NFC Championship Games, 1 Super Bowl title. Yes Gerry, he deserved better than to be fired mid-season. Is that cliche enough for ya https://t.co/e9ep6ysZxq — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) December 3, 2018

WEEI has turned the clapback into more “Twitter Beef” copy. And so have we. The machine is undefeated and it rolls on.

Credit Aikman for getting in the mix and chopping it up on the computer. It’s a relatively new look for him. Next thing you know he’ll be listening to podcasts.