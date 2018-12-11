PM Roundup: Nikki Bella; Latest Bryce Harper Rumors; Vikings Fire John DeFilippo

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has never missed an NFL extra point or field goal.

Nikki updates her dating life: Nikki Bella has updated the world on her dating status. Apparently she’s still single. Shoot your shot, boys.

Harper as met with a bunch of teams: Bryce Harper has reportedly already met with a number of teams. No one knows where he’s going but Harper and agent Scott Boras are definitely casting a wide net.

Vikings fire DeFilippo: The Minnesota Vikings have fired first-year offensive coordinator John DeFilippo. Oh how the mighty have fallen. Just a few weeks ago DeFilippo was being discussed as a potential head coach target for this offseason.

