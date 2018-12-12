The Golden State Warriors Have Figured Out How to Share the Basketball

When Kevin Durant joined the Golden State Warriors, conventional wisdom suggested that this superteam would dominate the NBA for years to come. The only reasonable contrarian take available was the ol’ “there’s only one basketball” theory. Pundits were forced to suggest there’d be a power struggle as a cadre of alphas fought for the ME INSTEAD OF THE WE.

A few years in, and boy, does that look even sillier than it did at the time. The Warriors have won two consecutive titles and appear to be well on their way to a third. Their secret?

Straight up communism. Or at least the kind understood by Pat Fitzgerald. I think. Still not sure what he was driving at there.

Shot attempts per game this season

Steph Curry: 19.7

Kevin Durant: 19.7

Klay Thompson: 19.7 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 12, 2018

That’s truly amazing. Surely there’s some plan for the Big Three to get equitable shot attempts, but the fact that it’s so even is incredible. As Dr. Ian Malcolm said, life finds a way.

This stat is also amusing considering the fact that the biggest form of drama came when Draymond Green failed to set Durant up for a potential game-winning shot. Perhaps everyone should have been thanking him for keeping the perfect ratio intact.