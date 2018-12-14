Week 15 NFL Picks Against the Spread: Cowboys/Colts, Patriots/Steelers, & Saints/Panthers

It’s a complicated week in the NFL because there are seven games in Week 15 with a spread of four or less; three intriguing cross-conference games with playoff implications (Cowboys at Colts, Titans at Giants and Dolphins at Vikings); and backup QBs who are favored (Jeff Driskell and Cody Kessler).

I managed to go 5-0 last week in the Supercontest picking four underdogs (all of whom won outright) and if I’m able to duplicate that, I put myself in position to finish in the money in the $1.4 million contest.

This week the underdogs aren’t attractive, and there aren’t any sandwich games outside of Seahawks at 49ers, which is a rivalry game. (The Seahawks host the Chiefs next week.)

Here’s this week’s podcast, with picks.