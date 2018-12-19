With 2018 coming to an end, here are the winners of the 2018 Sports Media awards.
Categories include:
- Breakout Star
- Best Blogger
- Biggest Leap
- Best Radio Show
- Best Podcast
- Best Television Show
- Best Color Commentator
- Best Play-by-Play
- Most Impactful Original Reporting
- Most Underrated
- Best Studio Host
- Personality of the Year
Breakout Star – Laura Rutledge
We start off with one that was won rather easily. Laura Rutledge’s appearances on Get Up have been the highlight of the show’s changes thus far. The versatile broadcaster is able to move the discussion while bringing energy, opinion, and insightful discussion. This was on full display the morning when it was announced Urban Meyer would be retiring. There is a short list of people in media that can be featured on a show like Get Up, host SEC Nation, and do sideline reporting all at an A-level.
The knock on her game, well:
