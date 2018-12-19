Ben Roethlisberger: 'No Truth' to Anything Ian Rapoport Says

It was reported on Sunday by Ian Rapoport that Ben Roethlisberger suffered cracked ribs.

From @gmfb Weekend: Unlike that faulty X-Ray machine, I can actually tell you: #Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger did, in fact, have cracked ribs last week. Mystery solved. pic.twitter.com/iTEJMtsNrc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2018

Roethlisberger took offense to this and blasted the reporter on his 93.7 The Fan radio show:

“You shouldn’t even say his name on this show because nothing that comes from what he says is there any truth to,” … “I don’t know where that guy gets his information from, so we’re not even gonna give him credence on this show, if that’s OK with you.”

Now, just because Big Ben denied this does not mean Rapoport was inaccurate with his reporting. Maybe he was, maybe he was not, but Roethlisberger is being very broad in his criticism.

That being said, if these quotes would have come out last week, it would have been Roethlisberger vs. Rapoport in my sports Celebrity Deathmatch wish list.