Sports Media and Athlete Fights We Want to See in Revamped Celebrity Deathmatch

MTV is teaming with Ice Cube to bring ‘Celebrity Deathmatch’ back. With so many matches to be made, here are the ones we want to see involving athletes and members of sports media.

Just to be clear, we are only condoning violence and ripping of body parts when it is in the Celebrity Deathmatch ring and involves clay figures.

Tom Brady vs. Max Kellerman

In this one, Tom Brady gets out to an early lead, but suddenly something bad happens. Hint: they are fighting on a cliff.

Kellerman wins.

Russell Westbrook vs. Patrick Beverley

Based on their history, this one could actually take place on the court in the coming years. But in this ring, it is not hard to imagine Beverley ripping of Westbrook’s body parts, and Westbrook adjusting to a fight with one leg.

Mike Francesa vs. Matthew Berry

Mike Francesa invented daily fantasy sports and Matthew Berry may have actually invented fantasy football. What is great here is, no matter the outcome, Mike will claim he won and it will be another great moment of New York radio.

Big Cat vs. Lance Armstrong

The challenge has been laid down for this one between the real Big Cat and real Lance Armstrong.

I’ll fight Lance Armstrong* *as soon as I fix my back and lose 20 lbs and he signs up for Rough and Rowdy and we both get a guaranteed 6 figure minimum payday for it https://t.co/RKdjtwD9XL — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 6, 2018

In the clay world, Big Cat’s back is fixed, but twenty pounds heavier. He is able to win the match for his boss and podcast co-host A-Rod but may have to sacrifice his signature mustache being ripped off.

Peyton Manning vs. Andrew Luck

I mean, he took the guy’s job? And it goes without saying an animated Peyton Manning ripping of Andrew Luck’s neckbeard would be rather fun.

More fights on the next page: