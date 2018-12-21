7 Fantasy Football Unheralded Breakout Stars to Consider for Next Season

It’s scouting season.

Much like an NFL team turns the page for the offseason and looks toward the 2019 draft, fantasy owners can begin to look toward next season. Maybe you’re chomping at the bit to be a part of the playoffs. Maybe you’re headed for the finals, and you want to ensure you get back. Either way, here’s a way to channel that energy with a list of players to keep on your radar.

The idea of this list is to identify players who are enjoying breakout performances at a time when most fantasy football folk have stopped paying attention. These aren’t the only players who broke out in 2018. But they are players who will be worth monitoring going into the preseason.

1. Robert Foster, WR, Buffalo Bills

He has more than 90 yards in four of the Bills’ last five games. He also has two touchdowns in that span. Foster didn’t get much run in Alabama, because he was buried on the team’s depth chart behind receivers like Calvin Ridley. But rookie quarterback Josh Allen clearly favors Foster, whose outstanding athleticism is perfect in helping Allen use all of his arm strength in stretching the field.

👀 The #Bills promoted Robert Foster from the practice squad before their Week 10 game with the Jets. Check out @PFF's top WRs since then: pic.twitter.com/QKgKJQg4p8 — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) December 19, 2018

Foster may not get much attention because the Bills are one of the league’s least talented teams. But that doesn’t mean Foster is untalented. If he becomes Allen’s favorite weapon next season, Foster could present significant fantasy value next season.

