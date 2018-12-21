Roundup: James Mattis Resigned; Don't Subscribe to Netflix, Amazon and Hulu; & Drones Shut Down Airport

Allie Ayers, swimsuit model … Defense Secretary James Mattis resigns amid Trump’s plans to withdraw troops from Syria … here is the way to spot fake five-star reviews on Amazon … a study shows subscribing to Amazon, Hulu and Netflix is not worth it …. radio host saves suicidal man’s life on the air … the best of the 2018 fact checks … some drones shut down Britain’s second-busiest airport … tariff deadline is leading to retailers going on buying binges … Taco Bell is testing three new items in three cities including a Buffalo Chicken Nacho Box … 14 movies to plan on seeing over the holidays … House approves $5 billion border wall funding, another Senate vote is next … Chinese hackers that stole from Navy, NASA and JPL have been charged … a ranking of every Christmas episode of ‘The Office’ … slam dunking and self-pleasuring otter dies at the age of 20 …

Once he leaves Ohio State, Urban Meyer will begin to teach a character and leadership course at Fisher College of Business at Ohio State. [10TV]

Is the biggest problem with the Houston Rockets that everyone is playing like the Houston Rockets? [FiveThirtyEight]

A deep look into the percent chance Panthers’ safety Eric Reid would be drug tested six times in 11 weeks. [SI]

T. J. McConnell looks back at the 76ers’ “Process” and states it is officially “over.” [The Players’ Tribune]

Michael Wilbon joined me to discuss the past, present, and future of sports media and talks about whether or not he would do PTI without Tony Kornheiser when he retires. [The Big Lead]

Is there a case to be made for rethinking the current NFL playoff format? [The Ringer]

It remains amazing how much LeBron James changes a team beyond what happens on the court. [Forbes]

Floyd Mayweather will return to the fight game New Year’s Eve in Japan in an exhibition vs. Tenshin Nasukawa. Check out his newest opponent.

