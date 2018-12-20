A Conversation with Michael Wilbon on the Future of PTI, His Career, the Business, and a Look Back

Michael Wilbon from PTI joins the podcast!
Topics include:
- How he and Tony Kornheiser have lasted so long together.
- Whether or not he would do PTI if Kornheiser retires. If so, who else would he do it with?
- How sports are covered differently from when PTI launched to now.
- Are new shows disingenuous with their opinions in hope for attention?
- What is a “take”?
- Does he care about click and views?
- His thoughts on sports journalism today, and what sites he reads.
- Is he interested in blogs?
- How he gets his news as he does not get much of it from Twitter.
- What would he tell someone who is just getting into the industry.
- What he wants to do next in his career.
- His favorite sport to watch.
- Most influential person in his career.
- A young sportscaster he is high on.
- His thoughts on reporters now covering just one sport.
- Is his beef with Stugotz personal? Yes, it sounds like it is real and personal.
