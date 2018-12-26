PM Roundup: Hayley Atwell; LeBron James Escapes Serious Groin Injury; Miami Dolphins To Fire Mike Tannenbaum

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has just emerged from an eggnog-induced haze.

Hayley faces leaks: The impossibly lovely Hayley Atwell has been the victim of a hack and nude photo leak. We can’t stress this enough: Do not steal people’s private photos you creeps.

LeBron’s groin is OK: LeBron James suffered a strained groin during the Lakers shocking win over the Warriors on Christmas Day. An MRI on his groin came back clean, so he’s day-to-day. Exhale, Lakers fans.

Dolphins making big moves: The Miami Dolphins are primed to fire VP Mike Tannenbaum at the end of the season but will keep head coach Adam Gase.

Tweet of the Day:

There was one more present under the tree. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/ALeRv0zc1G — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 26, 2018

