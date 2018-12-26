The Biggest Sports Rivalries of 2018

With the year winding down, here’s a review of some of the biggest sports rivalries from the 2018 calendar year.

Jalen Ramsey vs. Everybody

The star cornerback’s play was as explosive as his trash talk in 2017. In 2018, his trash talk eclipsed his play. The cornerback entered the season by ripping into just about every quarterback in the NFL in an interview with GQ.

Josh Allen? Trash. Joe Flacco and Ben Roethlisberger? They suck. Andrew Luck? Not good. Matt Ryan? Overrated.

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2018 season turned into a gigantic nosedive, with Ramsey’s play looking much spottier in 2018 than 2017. But here’s hoping that Ramsey loses zero confidence and zero inclination to speak his mind. The NFL needs a heavy dose of players like Ramsey. It’s just more fun when he’s talking.

